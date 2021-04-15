Huntington National Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,680,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,180,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMMD opened at $64.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

