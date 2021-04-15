Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of HUM opened at $422.75 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $344.95 and a one year high of $474.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.04 and its 200-day moving average is $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

