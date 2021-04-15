Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.15.

HUBG opened at $68.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Hub Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

