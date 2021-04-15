HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 425.77 ($5.56).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 428.90 ($5.60) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.60 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 387.67. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

