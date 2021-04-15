Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,389 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Lumentum stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

