Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 252 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

