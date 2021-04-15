Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sapiens International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

