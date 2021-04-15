Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 117,069 Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DS. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Drive Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

