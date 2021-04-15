Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $270,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,648 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.