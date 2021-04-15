Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kimball International by 1,023.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.