Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,547. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

