Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

NASDAQ HOFT traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. 181,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,172. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

