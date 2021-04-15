Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.
NASDAQ HOFT traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. 181,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,172. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.
About Hooker Furniture
Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
