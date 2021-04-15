Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $229.31. 38,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

