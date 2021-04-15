HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,124.03

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,124.03 ($14.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,194 ($15.60). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 454,782 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,316.88 ($17.21).

Get HomeServe alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,142.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,123.68.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.