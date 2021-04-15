Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of HOMB opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

