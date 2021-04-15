Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.89

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and traded as high as $96.23. Hitachi shares last traded at $96.14, with a volume of 25,071 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

