Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.