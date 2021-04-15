Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

