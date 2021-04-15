Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTH. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.
Hilltop stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60.
In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
