Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTH. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

