HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,613.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,438.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

