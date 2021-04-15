HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

