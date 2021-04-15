HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

WYNN opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.