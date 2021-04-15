HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.