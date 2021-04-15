HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $94.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

