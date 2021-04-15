Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.90

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 342567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $32,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $8,173,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.