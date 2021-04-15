Herbert Virgin Sells 5,560 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 727,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,290,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

