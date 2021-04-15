Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Plans Dividend of $0.54

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5442 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

HENOY stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $29.58.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.