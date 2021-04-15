Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Plans Dividend of $0.54

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5442 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
HENOY stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $29.58.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
