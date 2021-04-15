Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HENKY shares. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

HENKY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,060. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

