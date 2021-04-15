Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $446.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 437.77 ($5.72), with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.57).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 372.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £524.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.