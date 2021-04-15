Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Up 215.8% in March

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 215.8% from the March 15th total of 870,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 2,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,678. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

