Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 254 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $25,554,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $398.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

