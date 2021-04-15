Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 40,000 Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Tivity Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The company had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

