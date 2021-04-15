Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 3,454 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 926.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zscaler by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,829,773 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $192.39 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

