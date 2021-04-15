Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $521,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,155,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

