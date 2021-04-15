Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $650,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.