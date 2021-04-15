Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $388,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 965.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,745.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,913 shares of company stock worth $22,515,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $319.37 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.88 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

