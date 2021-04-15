Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $54.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.63 million and the highest is $55.80 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $227.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 266,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,548. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

