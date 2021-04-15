HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of FGEN opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

