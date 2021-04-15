HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.60 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

