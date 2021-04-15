HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 514 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

NYSE GNRC opened at $325.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

