HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,351 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 376,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 140,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.