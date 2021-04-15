HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

