HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $565,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $374.66 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.43.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

