HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

OIH stock opened at $190.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.58. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $82.66 and a one year high of $230.01.

