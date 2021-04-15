HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,266 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $199.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.