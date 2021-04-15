Haynes International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,431 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,434% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

