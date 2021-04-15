Haynes International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,431 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,434% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $33.78.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
