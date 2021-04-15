Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Hawaiian worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.36.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.