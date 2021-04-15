Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.53.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.