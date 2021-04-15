Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on HRGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$46.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

