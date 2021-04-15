Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to $39.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

